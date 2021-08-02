CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Downtown Development Authority board following the recent Memorandum of Understanding merger of the DDA and Visit Cheyenne organizations, effective July 1.
The merger was implemented to share operations and streamline processes.
The reorganized authority shall consist of newly appointed board members numbering not less than five, and no more than 11 members, appointed initially by the mayor and subsequently by the governing body.
At the July 26 City Council meeting, an amendment was made to section 2.76.020, Members-Terms-Vacancies, of Chapter 2.76, Downtown Development Authority, of Title 2, Administration and Personnel in support of the DDA and Visit Cheyenne merger, calling for a reestablished board.
Like the previous DDA Board, a majority of the members shall reside, be a lessee or own property in the downtown development district. The board will also consist of one member of the city’s governing body.
The DDA district is bounded by House Avenue on the east, Snyder Avenue on the west, 22nd Street on the north, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the south. The district also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct that is bounded by Central Avenue on the east, Capitol Avenue on the west, Deming Drive on the south, and West 11th Street on the north. A map of the district boundaries can be found at www.cheyennecity.org/dda.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the mayor’s office via email (hmartinez@cheyennecity.org) or phone (307-637-6300). All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 6.