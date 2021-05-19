CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on the Board of Adjustment.
There are currently two unexpired positions available. One unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2022, and the other ends on Dec. 31, 2023. Appointees will be given priority consideration to fill a subsequent term.
The Board of Adjustment is the appointed body of the city responsible for appeals and quasi-judicial decisions under the zoning regulations. The board has the authority to review and make the final decision on zoning variances, conditional use approvals and appeals of administrative decisions. Additionally, the board has the authority to hear appeals and affirm, modify or overrule the final decision on site plans, temporary use approvals, administrative use approvals and administrative adjustments.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email at hmartinez@cheyennecity.org or phone at 307-637-6300.
All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Friday, June 18.