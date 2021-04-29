CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for three newly created city boards.
The city has received several applications since its initial announcement March 30, but there’s still time to apply. Applications are being reviewed, and Collins will announce board selections the week of May 24.
The three city boards are:
- Affordable Housing Task Force (11 members) – Established to assess the current and projected future landscape of housing affordability in the city and evaluate current programs and initiatives to produce new affordable housing and preserve existing ones. Charged with making specific recommendations while working closely with partners at the county, state and federal levels to better coordinate affordable housing funding, programs and initiatives to maximize opportunities, the task force will consist of a diverse group of stakeholders inside and outside of government.
- Community Technology Advisory Council (seven members) – Established to champion projects and positions, research issues and collect public input, encourage and promote affordable access to and use of information and communications technology, and promote and advise effective electronic civic engagement and e-government services.
- Innovation and Entrepreneur Advisory Council (12 members) – This council has been established to serve as a vehicle for ongoing dialogue with the entrepreneurship and workforce development in the community, and will aim to empower the community so that entrepreneurs can launch companies, scale technology and create jobs of tomorrow.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email (hmartinez@cheyennecity.org) or phone (307-637-6300). All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 14.