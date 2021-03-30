CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for three newly created city boards: Affordable Housing Task Force, Community Technology Advisory Council and the Innovation and Entrepreneur Advisory Council.
The Affordable Housing Task Force has been established to assess the current and projected future landscape of housing affordability in the city and evaluate current programs and initiatives to produce new affordable housing and preserve existing ones. Charged with making specific recommendations to the governing body while working closely with partners at the county, state and federal levels to better coordinate affordable housing funding, programs and initiatives to maximize opportunities, the task force will consist of a diverse group of stakeholders inside and outside of government.
The Community Technology Advisory Council has been established to champion projects and positions, research issues and collect public input, encourage and promote affordable access to and use of information and communications technology, and promote and advise effective electronic civic engagement and e-government services. The advisory council will make recommendations on the issues of community-wide interest relating to information and communications technology.
The Innovation and Entrepreneur Advisory Council has been established to serve as a vehicle for ongoing dialogue with the entrepreneurship and workforce development in the community, and will aim to empower the community so that entrepreneurs can launch companies, scale technology and create jobs of tomorrow. The advisory council will make recommendations on ways to foster entrepreneurship and drive economic growth and create jobs in the community.
Applications for all three boards are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards and by contacting Holly Martinez in the Mayor’s office via email, hmartinez@cheyennecity.org, or phone 307-637-6300.
All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. May 14.