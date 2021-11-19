CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is seeking applications for membership on four city boards: Board of Adjustment, Building Code Board of Appeals, Housing and Community Development Advisory Council, and the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities.
An online and PDF application are available at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
Board of Adjustment: This board is responsible for appeals and quasi-judicial decisions under the zoning regulations. The board has the authority to review and make the final decision on zoning variances, conditional use approvals and appeals of administrative decisions. It also has the authority to hear appeals and affirm, modify or overrule the final decision on site plans, temporary use approvals, administrative use approvals and administrative adjustments.
Building Code Board of Appeals: This board hears and rules on appeals of an aggrieved party from decisions of the Building Official, the Historic Preservation Board, and other proceedings as provided by city code in order to determine the suitability of alternate materials and types of construction, and to provide for reasonable interpretations of building and technical codes adopted by the city. Members must be qualified by experience and training pertaining to building, mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems, but no more than three of the members may be appointed without regard to specific experience and training.
Housing and Community Development Advisory Council: The council’s primary role is to serve as a liaison between the Housing and Community Development Office and community residents in receiving input on very low, low and moderate-income needs, and between the Cheyenne City Council and community residents to express identified needs. During the Housing and Community Development Office grant cycle, the Advisory Council oversees the grant process and makes recommendations to the City Council for funding. The Advisory Council also may conduct site visits/evaluations on sub-recipients throughout the year.
Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities: The MCPD is an educational and solution-oriented advisory board serving as a catalyst for promoting self-advocacy, equality, accessibility and opportunity for all people, regardless of their disability.