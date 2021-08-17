CHEYENNE – The city is accepting food and retail vendor applications for the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Depot Plaza.
The Cheyenne Hispanic Festival is an annual festival in partnership with the city and the Cheyenne Depot Museum.
The purpose of the event is to provide Cheyenne with the opportunity to celebrate the various Hispanic cultures in our community. In addition, the festival works to eliminate cultural barriers through understanding, education and celebration.
This year’s festival will feature a car show, mariachis, dancers, live music, dancing horses, a jalapeno eating contest, kids’ games and pinatas.
The festival welcomes and supports other local nonprofit organizations during the event. The festival is free to the public. For more information, or if you have questions, call Shannon Martinez at 307-638-4300 or visit the festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HispanicFestival.
Food and vendor applications must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 31. An application form is available online at https://bit.ly/2VVGpHX. Send or bring application and payment by deadline to: Cheyenne Hispanic Festival, Attn: Shannon Martinez, 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 302, Cheyenne, WY 82001. Vendors can also email applications to smartinez@cheyennecity.org.