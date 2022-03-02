Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins announced the city will implement an amnesty period for unpaid parking tickets throughout the month of February 2022, prefacing a stricter collection policy beginning in March. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – This city's amnesty period for unpaid parking tickets netted city coffers several thousand dollars, while also saving drivers a similar amount of extra penalties, the municipality revealed on Wednesday.
Mayor Patrick Collins had announced about a month ago that the city was providing the leeway, and that it then planned to move to stricter collection policies in March. During all of February, would-be parking fine scofflaws could pay their balances – without also having to pony up an additional $30 late fee.
Now, the city disclosed that 158 overdue and unpaid parking tickets were fully paid during the previous month. And a dozen more tickets "were placed into a payment plan until paid in-full."
Altogether, people legally escaped $5,100 in late fees, the city calculated. The citations that were paid totaled $5,290.
"Late fees have been reapplied to all overdue and unpaid parking tickets," Cheyenne noted. Those with overdue balances face, "rather than a traditional car boot on a vehicle’s wheel, the Barnacle device." It is put on a "vehicle’s windshield; adhered securely with multiple suction cups applying 370 pounds of force."
If you try to free your automobile of the device without paying up, the city warned that "the pressure increases to 500 pounds of force, and if continued tampering occurs, the device increases to 750 pounds of force." Also, an alarm could sound.
Once the financial penalty is paid, the barnacle can be removed using a smartphone.
You can contact Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga at 307-637-6586 or tmiazga@cheyennepd.org, in order to make payments, the news release said. You can also start a "payment plan albeit with late fees now included."