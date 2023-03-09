Dogs at Animal Shelter

Three dogs of 64 that were surrendered from an apparent hoarding situation in a Cheyenne home sit April 26, 2022, at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. On Thursday, the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County said they plan to end their contract with the animal shelter due to rising costs.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne and Laramie County have announced their plan to end their contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for the next fiscal year.

A letter addressed Sunday to Cheyenne Animal Shelter Board President Richard Mincer said they appreciated the organization's dedication to the local animal population and the years the organizations had worked together, but the most recent request for additional funding was not at a level they felt comfortable asking the taxpayers to pay.

