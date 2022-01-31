CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins announced Monday the city would provide an amnesty period for unpaid parking tickets starting Tuesday, before moving to stricter collection policies in March.
Residents with outstanding balances have the opportunity to pay their tickets without the added late fee of $30 throughout the month of February. Individuals who are not able to afford the amount in full may call Cheyenne Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga or visit the Public Safety Building to establish a payment plan.
Any multiple-time offender who does not contact the city to address their parking tickets by March 1 will face harsher consequences. Collins said this follows the discovery by Treasurer Robin Lockman that within less than two years, more than $208,000 in unpaid parking tickets were accrued by the city.
“I believe it comes down to writing tickets without a collection effort,” Collins said. “We’ve waited and hoped folks would pay their tickets. And for those who chose not to, we didn’t follow up.”
An analysis by Lockman also found nearly half of the parking tickets distributed were not being dealt with each fiscal year. The previous year, nearly $138,000 was paid to the city, and close to $128,000 was paid in 2020. The total of the two years is only $58,000 higher than what is owed.
The mayor said allowing the tickets to go unpaid is no longer a fiscally viable option for the city. The money collected from parking enforcement is used to make the scheduled bond payments for the Spiker Parking Facility downtown, and the next bill totals $630,331. Without recouping funds through the ticketing process, the general fund continues to hemorrhage dollars, and that puts local government departments at a disadvantage.
Repeat offenders are the largest contributors to the financial setback, with 47 residents holding the highest outstanding ticket balances, totaling $54,525. This averages out to 90 tickets and $1,160 owed per individual. Collins pointed out one resident was above the average, with the highest ticket offender in Cheyenne having 57 tickets on one of his vehicles and an outstanding balance of $3,420.
“In many ways, unpaid parking tickets have grown into Cheyenne’s ‘elephant in the room’,” Collins said in a press release following the announcement. “It’s been a longstanding issue over several years without any repercussions. There are consequences if you don’t pay your cellphone bill, rent, mortgage or your car payment. There are consequences for not paying your parking ticket, too. Our hope is folks will take advantage of this amnesty period. There’s a principle to paying off your debts.”
And the consequence for not taking advantage of the amnesty period in February will be the Cheyenne Police Department deploying the barnacle parking enforcement system on vehicle windshields. In order to have it removed, any outstanding tickets will need to be repaid. An additional $250 fee, with a $200 refundable deposit, is also required by the barnacle company.
Chief of Police Mark Francisco said community service officers will play a primary role in implementing the devices, as they enforce parking throughout Cheyenne. The barnacle applies 750 pounds of force to the vehicle’s windshield, instead of a car boot on the wheel, and features an alarm. If an attempt to forcefully remove the device occurs or there is an attempt to drive the vehicle, an alarm sounds and alerts parking enforcement officers of the location using GPS.
The chief said he supports the initiative by the City Council and the mayor to find a way to encourage individuals to pay their parking tickets. He considers enforcement important for the downtown area because there are a limited number of spaces, which businesses rely on for turnover.
“It is important so that people just don't take up those spaces all day long,” Francisco said, “and businesses don't have parking spots available for people that want to patronize their business.”
The amnesty period begins Feb. 1 for residents, and barnacle devices are set to be used starting March 1.
For more information contact Parking Administration Manager Ted Miazga, at 307-637-6586 or tmiazga@cheyennepd.org. If parking tickets cannot be paid in full during the amnesty period, a payment plan schedule can be set up. Any formal appeal process also can be determined at that time.