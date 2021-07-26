CHEYENNE – The city’s trash and recycle pickup will continue as normally scheduled on Wednesday, July 28 for Cheyenne Day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station (for drop off) will remain open on Wednesday, July 28. The Solid Waste Transfer Station & Household Hazardous Waste office, 220 N. College Drive, will be closed on Wednesday and reopen on Thursday.
The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, will remain open on Wednesday.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.