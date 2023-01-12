CHEYENNE − In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.
Areas that receive trash and recycle pickups on Mondays will receive service on Saturday, Jan. 14. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
Likewise, the Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive) and Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Drive) and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed both Monday and Tuesday, and reopen for business Wednesday, Jan. 18.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may also find additional information at cheyennecity.org/publicworks.
