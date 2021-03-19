CHEYENNE – The city’s snow operation and contracted crews remain on the job following the snowstorm that impacted the Cheyenne area starting last weekend.
As snow removal operations continue, crews are working to keep fire hydrants visible and not buried under snow. The city asks residents to be mindful of the same, and to keep fire hydrants visible while removing snow from their property.
Fire hydrants are crucial to public safety, and it is important they remain both visible and accessible for first responders in the event of an emergency.