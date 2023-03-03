CHEYENNE — The city has begun the process of annexing nearly 10 acres of land, primarily home to local businesses, in eastern Cheyenne.
During a public hearing Monday, Charles Bloom, planning and development director for the city, told City Council members that the Sunnyside Addition is 9.7 acres located east of Ridge Road, north of Pershing Boulevard, south of Charles Street and west of McCann Avenue.
“It is comprised of five independent parcels owned by four property owners,” Bloom said.
The council approved the annexation on first reading, along with an amendment to the city’s zoning map that would change the zoning classification from “County MU Mixed Use” to “MUB Mixed-Use Business Emphasis and CB Community Business.” Both items will be referred to the council’s Public Services Committee.
The city initiated the annexation in December, Bloom said. According to state statute, the city must find that the annexation is for the health, safety and welfare of persons residing in the annexed area; that the extension of basic services is possible; and that the area sought to be annexed is contiguous with or adjacent to the city.
The parcels are all 100% surrounded by the city, Bloom said. City services will be extended to service the land contained in the annexation, and utilities are already located in the vicinity. Police, fire and sanitation services will be provided. City sanitation service will need to be established, and landowners have been notified of this required change, as several parcels of land contained in this annexation area are developed, according to the city. Infrastructure improvements that will be required related to the annexation are minimal.
Future development, such as subdivision or new development, would require on- and off-site infrastructure improvements. All roads adjacent to annexed parcels are within city limits and maintained by the city.
Councilor Scott Roybal asked about the intended use for the properties. The northwestern-most lot, Bloom said, “has several buildings that are occupied, but the landowner has indicated that they are actively marketing this for future redevelopment.”
“They have requested and we proposed MU-B, mixed use business, zoning for that area,” Bloom said.
The land located to the southwestern part of the annexation area is the former Wonder Bread facility. It is presently listed for sale, with undetermined future uses, Bloom said. Its proposed zoning is CB. The property on the southwestern corner of Cheyenne Street and Wills Road used to be a residential single-family home, he said.
“That home has been demolished and is presently in the middle of the site plan and review process to create a landscaping contracting business,” Bloom said. Its proposed zoning is also CB.
Also included in the Sunnyside Addition is A1 Rentals, which is not proposed to change.
“That is intended to stay as a nonconforming use, zoned CB, until redevelopment in the future,” Bloom said.
Wells Fargo Bank on the northeastern corner of Wells Road and Pershing Boulevard will also remain a financial institution.
Councilor Michelle Aldrich asked if any neighbors expressed interest in the annexation or zoning proposal. Bloom said that one neighbor expressed interest and verbally indicated support.
