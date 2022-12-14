...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
&&
Map showing areas to be annexed by the city of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-initiated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list.
A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s 100% surrounded by the city of Cheyenne.
The first annexation area includes five nonresidential properties northwest of Pershing Boulevard and Ridge Road. The annexation includes Wells Fargo Bank and the area formerly occupied by the Supply Sergeant. The city has invited property owners to meet with staff to answer any questions. The formal annexation process will begin in January.
An interactive map identifying county pockets and general information about the annexation goals can be found on the city’s annexation webpage at CheyenneCity.org/Annexation. If you are a property owner interested in being voluntarily annexed early in the process, you are invited to complete the voluntary annexation form on the annexation webpage.