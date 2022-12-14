Annexation map graphic

Map showing areas to be annexed by the city of Cheyenne.

 Courtesy image

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-initiated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list.

A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s 100% surrounded by the city of Cheyenne.


