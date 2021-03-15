CHEYENNE – City of Cheyenne crews continued snow and ice control operations late Sunday night and into Monday morning after the storm passed. Crews continue work to clear commonly used primary and connector streets throughout the community.
Due to the scale of the storm, snow removal operations in residential neighborhoods and the downtown may take several days to complete.
The city has contracted additional support to provide access into residential neighborhoods following the storm. Contracted crew members will work in the city during daylight hours only.
The severity of the storm has also impacted trash and recycle pick-up services. Services will remain unavailable until residential neighborhoods can be cleared of snow and safe for sanitation services to resume. If sanitation services remain unavailable during your scheduled pick-up this week, they will resume next week after snow clearing operations have been completed.
We appreciate your patience as city crews work around-the-clock to clear the roads from this historic snowfall event.