CHEYENNE – The city marked the official beginning of a construction project Wednesday that will bring three fire stations to new locations.

The ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new Station No. 5, 4200 Converse Ave., was the culmination of a multi-year mission to expand Cheyenne Fire Rescue's footprint, reduce response times and, hopefully, make residents safer.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus