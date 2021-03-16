CHEYENNE – After a historic winter storm poured down 30.8 inches of snow this weekend, and high winds created large drifts, many side streets in Cheyenne still seem more suitable for skis than vehicles.
To address that problem, the city of Cheyenne has called in additional contractors for assistance with plowing residential areas, and is asking residents to be patient and stay off the roads.
During a winter storm update Tuesday, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “Yesterday, I spent a number of hours calling every contractor I could find to ask them for their services – if we could hire them and their loaders to come out. A number of them said yes, and so those crews are out today.”
At this point, the major arterials and secondary collector streets are mostly cleared, but the residential areas are where folks are getting stuck. Collins said snow removal crews will hit these neighborhoods Tuesday: Whitney Ranch, heading west and to the north of Dell Range Boulevard, through the Buffalo Ridge area; south Cheyenne; Old Sun Valley; eastern Cheyenne; and, hopefully, Western Hills.
“The plan is to just take that 8-foot bucket and make a path right down the middle of the street, which means we're going to have to dig out to get to it,” Collins said. “But we're going to try to get to every street and get it opened up, because with the two or three feet of snow that's there, we're not going to be able to do much more than that.”
Crews are doing the best they can, but the extreme weather event caused issues with snow removal. Regular plows were unable to move snow Sunday morning because it was too deep and too heavy, so front-end loaders had to be called in to clear the streets. The problem of having nowhere to put the snow remains an issue for residential streets.
With that, residents are being asked to stay home whenever possible to preserve public safety personnel for emergencies.
“I know a lot of us are restless today. We've been inside for three days, and we're waiting to get out, but our police department would ask you not to get out in your cars and become part of the problem,” Collins said. “We are trying to get our roads open with the blades and the loaders, and having people stuck in the roads is going to prevent that from happening, so we ask you to be patient and stay home.”
Over the weekend, most calls to the Cheyenne Police Department were traffic-related, spokesperson Alex Farkas said. Officers responded to help drivers stuck or stranded on roadways, and some responded to vehicle collisions.
Continued interstate closures
Throughout the southeast corner of the state, snow removal crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation continued to work to clear interstates. Heavy equipment, like bulldozers and rotary plows, was being used to help clear away the large volume of snow, which was made worse by drifting.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, parts of Interstate 80 in Cheyenne were open for necessary local travel, according to WYDOT’s website: a section between exit 359, Junction I-25 and exit 364, and College Drive; and a section between exit 364, College Drive and exit 370, and Archer Interchange.
The rest of I-80 was closed, with an estimated reopening time of between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Interstate 25 remained closed near Cheyenne, as well as throughout much of the state, and was not estimated to reopen until between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Rural interchange ramps remained impassable, according to WYDOT’s website.
Further information on road conditions can be found at wyoroad.info/highway/conditions/RoadClosures.html.