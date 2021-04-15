CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Brownfield Revolving Loan Coalition and Preserve Historic Wyoming are celebrating the successful cleanup of the Bell Building, located at 1605 Central Ave., in the heart of the historic downtown core.
Preserve Historic Wyoming was granted nearly $409,000 through the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund, which is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for asbestos and lead-based paint remediation.
“The City of Cheyenne Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund grant allowed us to save this beautiful old building – something that would have been all but impossible otherwise,” Robert Slaughter of Preserve Historic Wyoming said in a news release. Slaughter said the group was profoundly grateful to the city for the financial support it provided via the fund. He also lauded the Mayor’s Office, Wyoming’s DEQ, the EPA, and the city’s Planning and Development Department.
“I am excited by the progress being made in the restoration of the Bell Building in downtown Cheyenne,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “Modernizing historic buildings can be exceptionally challenging. Having tools like the Revolving Loan Fund can make the lift possible. A special thank you to our partners in making the Bell Building restoration possible: the DDA, EPA and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners. This project should be a catalyst for future downtown development.”
The project was awarded a Certificate of Completion from DEQ on Dec. 7, 2020. The cleanup efforts will pave the way for redevelopment of the Bell Building. Preserve Historic Wyoming anticipates renovating the building into several residential units.
The Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund program helps fund restorations where expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by environmental contaminants. The city's fund can make subsidized loans and subgrants for cleanup of brownfield sites in Laramie County. The RLF is a flexible, low-interest alternative to a traditional loan.