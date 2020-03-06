CHEYENNE – Cheyenne cemetery personnel will conduct cleanup operations at the complex on Pershing Boulevard on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20.
This will involve the removal of temporary gravesite decorations and receptacles showing evidence of wear, as well as those items and displays that interfere with routine maintenance operations.
Anyone who wishes to retrieve decorations or receptacles before the cleanup operation should do so no later than Sunday, March 15. For more information, call 307-637-6402.