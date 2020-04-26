CHEYENNE – Monday night, the Cheyenne City Council could pass a resolution that outlines how the city and Cheyenne Frontier Days will split the cost of the police department’s presence at the community’s largest event.
While seven of the nine city councilmen are sponsoring the ordinance, other elected officials, Police Chief Brian Kozak and City Attorney Mike O’Donnell were left out of conversations about the resolution.
“This was a conversation starter, simply because for the last six weeks, I don’t know where this has been sitting, but we’ve been asking for it to move forward and it hasn’t,” Councilman Rocky Case said after the Public Services Committee meeting Tuesday.
The resolution in its current form outlines how CFD will take on more costs over the next five years, stating, “CFD will pay the City of Cheyenne $50,000 for 2020, $67,000 for 2021, $73,700 for 2022, $77,050 for 2023, and $80,400 for 2024 to help offset added law enforcement burdens caused by the Frontier Days event.”
Before COVID-19 shook the economy, the city wanted CFD to take on more than 50% of overtime costs for 2020. In 2019, CFD contributed $50,000 to the cost of CPD overtime to cover the event for the first time, which meant on-duty resources weren’t being used at Frontier Park, so the city remained properly policed.
But during negotiations about 2020 security costs, the city threatened to not issue a liquor license to CFD if rodeo officials weren’t willing to pay their share. In turn, the Wyoming Legislature approved Senate File 134, which guarantees CFD’s malt beverage permit through state statute, rather than depending on the police chief’s approval.
Now, with less than three months until the event, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said CFD has to know what its budget is. Hirsig said CFD is willing to pay a larger chunk over the next five years due to the growth of the event.
“The security from the police department and the first responders is very crucial to the success of Cheyenne Frontier Days,” Hirsig said. “Somehow, we’ll have to figure out how to make it all work.”
One major problem for the city is how it will come up with $50,000 for security costs in the middle of an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Already, the city has had to lay off 17 employees and cut another 15 frozen positions to try to meet its projected revenues. While the city has already cut 10% of its expenditures, City Treasurer Robin Lockman said more cuts may be necessary.
“We just keep getting these revenue hits, and without the revenue, we can’t pay for expenditures,” Lockman said.
With sales tax revenue expected to drop 25%, and with the city losing $400,000 in state funding from this year’s legislative session, O’Donnell said it will be up to the council to figure out where that $50,000 will come from.
“I know $50,000 doesn’t sound like much, but it is when you’re cutting $250 out of somebody’s budget for office supplies,” Lockman said.
According to Kozak, he will have to cut another police officer position if the $50,000 is expected to come from CPD’s budget. With the city budget cuts announced earlier this month, Kozak has already lost two staff members and will not be able to fill an additional three officer positions that are currently vacant.
Earlier this week, Kozak told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he suspects he was left out of the conversation because he previously put his foot down with CFD on security issues in the past. He also said some parts of the resolution, like the number of officers required for each event, don’t make sense when it comes to providing adequate public safety.
Kozak said overlooking these details could actually cost more money than what is needed.
“This (memorandum of understanding) is good for five years. So if I leave this office, the police department is bound by this for another four years, and it needs to be done right,” Kozak said. “I know there’s probably some conflicts behind the scenes that I’m not aware of, but they need to be resolved so we can do this right. It’s our citizens that are at risk if it’s not done right, and so I just hope that CFD and the City Council can get things together and get this done properly.”
The two city councilmen that did not sponsor the bill are Ken Esquibel and Pete Laybourn. According to Laybourn, he had no idea that the resolution was in the works or that it would be brought up under other business at the Public Services Committee meeting Tuesday. When an item is brought up under other business, it is not listed on the agenda, so both city staff and the public who weren’t involved in the draft don’t know it’s coming.
“It’s just plain wrong, and I think there’s an explanation that needs to be made,” Laybourn said. “The majority of the council, with a veto-proof number of sponsors, chose to do this in a totally inappropriate matter.”
While Laybourn said he loves CFD and wants the event to be safe, he said this measure was not brought forward properly and takes an “unwarranted” shot at the local police department.
“This is insulting to every one of our officers, the management of our police department, and, particularly, the chief, who has brought forward a variety of details and factual information about the need for police presence at the park with those thousands of people to keep them safe,” Laybourn said. “I am extremely disappointed.”