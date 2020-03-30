CHEYENNE – Across the country, people from all walks of life have taken financial hits due to business closures, layoffs and hours reductions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the uncertainty of when things will return to normal, the city of Cheyenne teamed up with Forward Greater Cheyenne, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and United Way to create the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which will provide financial assistance to residents facing hardships.
About two weeks in the making, the fund’s goal is to “help Cheyenne-area residents avoid evictions and financial hardships,” according to Mayor Marian Orr.
“This really is what Cheyenne does,” Orr said. “When we have something and we have a need, we have businesses and individuals that have offered to step up and contribute to this fund.”
The assistance fund will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase will involve fundraising from businesses and residents. When the ball gets rolling on donations, the second phase will begin, and applications for residents who need assistance will open up April 13.
The money distributed from the fund will act like a grant, so those who receive assistance don’t have to worry about repaying a loan once they get back on their feet.
“It’s hit each of us. If not personally, we know of someone who has been impacted,” Orr said. “There will be better days ahead, but until then, I am so grateful to everyone who worked to establish this fund.”
United Way of Laramie County Executive Director Connie Sloan-Cathcart said United Way will set up a management team for the fund and take care of application reviews and distribution.
“As soon as we have funds available, we will begin accepting applications and getting the funds to the folks that need us most,” Sloan-Cathcart said. “We’re really proud to be at the table. We’re really happy that we have skill sets and the ability to help provide this help.”
Because the groups involved aren’t yet sure how much will be donated to the fund, the details of what each person is eligible to receive hasn’t been decided. Sloan-Cathcart said in the case of assisting with rent payments or utility bills, they’ll probably make the payments directly to the landlord or utility company, but they’re still working out the details.
The Chamber of Commerce’s Greater Cheyenne Foundation will be used as a conduit for the funds, with Jonah Bank contributing the first donation.
“We are pleased at the Chamber to be a small role of this very important project and to be able to offer assistance to our citizens where we can,” Chamber CEO Dale Steenbergen said. “I’m just appreciative of this community. I know they’ll step up, and we can help many of our citizens through this very, very difficult time.”