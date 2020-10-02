CHEYENNE – In December 2019, the Leadership Cheyenne Class of 2018-19 donated $16,752 to the Greater Cheyenne Greenway Foundation. Funds were generated from the annual Cheyenne Boo Ball with the objective to help beautify the community.
The city of Cheyenne utilized these funds to install wayfinding signage in nine different priority locations along the greenway, including sites such as Cahill Park, Norris Viaduct and Lions Park.
With more than 39 miles of greenway safely connecting the community to parks, schools and important destinations, the implementation of wayfinding signs has become a priority, with plans to install many more, according to a city news release.
Individuals, service organizations and businesses interested in sponsoring the next phase of signs should contact the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation at cheyennegreenwayfoundation@gmail.com for more information.