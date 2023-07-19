wayfinding sign

Wayfinding signage along the Greater Cheyenne Greenway helps new users and visitors find their way on the trail system. 

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has completed the fourth state of its wayfinding signage project along the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.

The Rotary Club of Cheyenne donated $8,000 to the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation to help fund wayfinding signs for the Greenway. The Rotary Club of Cheyenne was awarded a grant through the local Rotary District 5440 to help provide the signs.

