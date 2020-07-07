CHEYENNE – Residents hoping to enjoy the wide range of Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights events later this month may be allowed to have open containers of alcohol downtown on a few days as they enjoy the scenes.
A resolution that would allow the public to consume alcoholic beverages around downtown on three days – July 22, 24 and 25 – is likely to be considered by the Cheyenne City Council during its meeting next week. The council’s four-member Finance Committee advanced the resolution during its meeting Monday.
The Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights events were first announced by the city late last month, partially as an attempt to fill some of the void left by the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days. The collaborative effort led by the city’s four economic development agencies – the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Visit Cheyenne, Cheyenne LEADS and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce – is slated to feature shopping specials, sidewalk sales, concerts and possibly a pancake breakfast.
"It's basically an umbrella with which to hold all the events that were slated for that week, or new events that are being onboarded during that week, and market them under a single, cohesive umbrella for that particular week," Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Amber Ash explained during the meeting Monday.
This week, a few more events got added to the umbrella, as Visit Cheyenne and DeLancey Enterprises announced a partnership that will feature multiple rodeo shows, starting July 17 with simultaneous ones at the Laramie County Fairgrounds at the Archer Complex and the Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch.
Attendance will be limited to 250 people, according to Visit Cheyenne. Only the rodeo scheduled for July 24 would overlap with the dates for which the open container policy is being considered.
Ash said the resolution mirrors one that passed for the city’s Summertime On The Streets event earlier this summer. Though the current plan is to move ahead with the get-togethers in late July, Ash said the organizers will continue to track the local presence of COVID-19 in tandem with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
“We are monitoring right now the number of public cases, and we'll continue to evaluate whether or not to move forward on those specific dates or times as it goes forward,” said Ash.
Though the resolution was supported by the rest of the committee, Councilman Pete Laybourn opposed the measure, partially due to concerns about COVID-19.
"I understand the desire to have downtown events,” Laybourn said. "I'm just very questionable as to whether these are going to happen.”
Laybourn also wondered why the entire DDA district needed to be included in the resolution, rather than a more condensed area to make it easier for the Cheyenne Police Department to monitor.
"I'm hopeful we can progress here," Laybourn said. "I'm not against the concept, but I'm definitely going to be voting no, because of the lack of specificity here and the problems that I have in terms of using the entire district is just way too big."
The resolution advanced by the committee outlined three dates and sets of times during which the open-container permit downtown would be in effect:
- From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 22
- From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 24
- From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 25