Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.