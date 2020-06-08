CHEYENNE – From the start of the fiscal year 2021 budget season, city leaders knew they'd have to significantly cut expenditures while increasing revenue.
Mayor Marian Orr presented the Cheyenne City Council with two options to bolster the city's general fund during a series of budget work sessions, and the council approved both changes at its Monday meeting.
In total, the measures will add more than $3 million to the city's general fund for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
"What this does essentially offsets the deficit that we have," Orr said.
When the city began the budgeting process, the budget deficit was about $8 million, which led city leaders to seek out creative solutions to divert more funding into the general fund.
The first resolution diverts the Belvoir Ranch wind energy lease payments from the Solid Waste Fund, the Board of Public Utilities and the Belvoir Recreation Fund to the city’s general fund for a one-year period.
Back in 2003, the city bought the Big Hole property for water supply needs and the future possibility of a landfill, recognizing the recreation potential at the site. NextEra Energy is building a wind farm on the site, which is expected to generate about $39 million in operating payments to the city over the 30-year lease.
"This particular funding source is not just a one-and-done payment," Orr said. "We took a look at that specifically and said, 'For this next year, we need those funds in our general revenue fund to help keep us from going deeper into our reserves."
Normally, those payments would be split between the city's Belvoir Recreation Fund, the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund and the Board of Public Utilities because the waste fund and the BOPU helped buy the Big Hole property. The Belvoir Recreation Fund is used for planning and developing recreational facilities and opportunities at the Belvoir Ranch and the Big Hole.
For 2021, those payments will be redirected to the general fund to the tune of about $1 million.
The second resolution will increase the Solid Waste Fund Transfer from 5% to 9.3%, putting an additional $2.3 million in revenue into the general fund for fiscal year 2021.
Under normal circumstances, the franchise fees paid to the city are used for repairing wear and tear damage on city streets. Once the city's financial situation becomes more stable, the plan is to restore the funds to their original purpose.
The fund was originally created to keep money raised from sanitation fees in the department instead of flowing into the general fund.
Councilman Dicky Shanor said, "I can’t vote to remove that cap. It was too much of a battle in the first place.”
The second resolution passed with "no" votes from Councilmen Shanor, Mike Luna, Bryan Cook and Rocky Case.
Both resolutions say the temporary changes “will help prevent additional reductions in force and help maintain essential services for city of Cheyenne residents."
BOPU freezes water, sewer rates
In looking at its finances for fiscal year 2021, the Board of Utilities found that it would be able to provide the same level of service without asking for any rate increases for Cheyenne residents.
In order to give residents and businesses a little break in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the board decided to freeze the water and sewer rates for fiscal year 2021.
The council unanimously approved the freeze Monday night.
“Our board really felt that it was a gesture for us to be able to put in economic considerations for those who really had to deal with COVID-19, whether it’s being furloughed, losing their position or their economic hardship in their own household,” BOPU’s Dena Egenhoff previously told the Tribune Eagle.
Originally, residents and commercial property owners would've seen a 3% rate increase for water services and a 5% rate increase on sewer services. While such an increase was still justified in the BOPU's long-term plan, they decided to cut back on some projects to lend a hand to residents.
A single-family household that uses less than 6,000 gallons of water will continue paying $4.42 per 1,000 gallons of water. Had the rate increase gone through, that household would have paid about 13 cents more per 1,000 gallons.
Councilman Pete Laybourn, the council liaison to BOPU, said, “This is another example of city departments really making the extra effort and making sure they can stretch what they have a little bit further this year.”
In other business
The council approved a $4.7 million grant agreement for the Cheyenne Regional Airport from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. How much each airport was awarded was based on a number of factors like emplanements and debt service, and Airport Director Tim Barth said the funding will help them maintain their staff.
The council also adopted a resolution declaring June as "307 First Month" to encourage shopping and eating local. Because local businesses employ residents and encourage other development or professional services, the resolution states "each dollar spent in a local store brings as much as $3.50 into the local economy."