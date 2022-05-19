CHEYENNE – The proposed city budget for the upcoming fiscal year came before the Committee of the Whole for the first time Wednesday evening. Council members asked a variety of questions, including about boosting funding for the Municipal Court and whether the Cheyenne Animal Shelter would get too much money versus other organizations that work with the municipality.
In an opening statement, Mayor Patrick Collins reiterated concerns he and City Treasurer Robin Lockman have previously expressed about a potential economic downtown in the second half of the coming fiscal year. He said they hoped this doesn’t happen, and if not, the city may be able to give its employees a cost of living pay bump. This is one way to try to retain this workforce, the mayor said.
Collins highlighted some of the positions the proposed budget would allow the city to add, including a few police officers, a new arborist and an entry-level engineer. Department heads who spoke later emphasized that hiring for currently open positions is a challenge.
Lockman, in her opening statement, said the mayor received an additional $3.6 million in asks from department directors and support agencies that could not be funded. These included 19 full-time and five permanent part-time positions.
“There is a delicate balance that must occur between achieving the governing body’s priorities and the economic realities we face in not having sufficient financial resources to fully fund every need,” the treasurer said.
Earlier this month, Collins and Lockman introduced the proposed $59.6 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. At the May 9 City Council meeting, the proposed budget was sent to the Committee of the Whole for discussion. The committee is comprised of all nine City Council members.
The proposed budget will be brought for a second reading at the May 23 council meeting, and again sent to the Committee of the Whole for a second discussion on June 8. The third and final reading of the proposed budget will happen at the June 13 council meeting, and per state statute, it must be approved within 24 hours of the conclusion of this hearing.
Municipal Court
Council members Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel both raised concerns about an apparent increase in workload for Cheyenne Municipal Court staff and a higher need for funding.
Esquibel said it seemed imperative to him that, as the city funds the Cheyenne Police Department, it must also make sure to adequately fund its Municipal Court to ensure justice is carried out.
“I know everybody’s understaffed, but one of the first things we probably should do as a council is (address) the health, welfare and safety of the citizens,” he said.
The proposed amount for the court is $746,402, up from $688,088 from fiscal year 2022.
Senior Municipal Judge Tony Ross testified that “the nature of the court has changed dramatically over the years.” Two cases cases decided by the Wyoming Supreme Court introduced added complexities, Ross said: first, if a possibility of jail time exists, a person is entitled to a jury trial; and second, if a consequence for an offense is fine-only, probation cannot be imposed.
The judge said the court currently has several cases that would typically go to Laramie County Circuit Court, including about five third-offense DUI cases and “a number” of property crimes cases.
Ross said many people are not paying their fines, leaving the court with $87,235 in receivables, not including some types of outstanding fines.
The judge stressed that the court exists to administer due process, not to be a collection agency. Esquibel said that the council has the ability to fund the court to help ensure this due process can be administered.
Esquibel said in an interview after the meeting that one way to help out with Municipal Court caseloads would be bringing part-time Municipal Judge David Singleton up to a full-time position. He said he would continue to discuss the issue with the court and with the council as the budget process goes on.
“Some of their dockets had 150 arraignments in one day, and I don’t want it to be like carwash,” Esquibel said.
Johnson during the meeting also suggested examining the workloads of Municipal Court clerks in December or January, as jury trials in that court continue to increase.
Animal shelter
Council member Michelle Aldrich raised the issue of the city’s contributions to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
While she said she understood that pets are important to the community, she said she struggled with the amount of money the city is planning to appropriate to the shelter, which is not a municipal entity and which contracts with Cheyenne for services.
The budget proposes $528,000 for the shelter, up from the $350,000 from fiscal year 2022.
Aldrich said she’d anticipated that the city would spend less on the shelter after it took over animal control services in September.
“I look at what we spend on our elderly and Safe Harbor, which are the other two entities that we’ve supported through our budget process that also deal with vulnerable populations in our community, and I just really chafe at the idea of the disparity between those three amounts,” Aldrich said. “So, I will continue to push for a calculation by the Cheyenne Animal Shelter of what the actual daily rates are.”
Safe Harbor calls itself “a children’s justice center.” Staff conduct forensic interviews for law enforcement and social services and help coordinate cases among agencies. The organization also helps with supervised visits.