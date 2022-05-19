Budget timeline

May 1: Proposed budget sent to Cheyenne City Council members

May 4-13: Department work sessions presenting budget requests to City Council

May 9: First reading at regular City Council meeting (will be referred to the Committee of the Whole's May 18 meeting)

May 18: Discussion during regular Committee of the Whole meeting

May 23: Second reading at regular City Council meeting (will be again discussed at the Committee of the Whole's June 8 meeting)

May 28: Notice of hearing published in newspaper with budget summary

June 8: Discussion during regular Committee of the Whole meeting

June 13: Third and final reading/public hearing during regular City Council meeting (budget must be approved within 24 hours of the conclusion of the public hearing, per Wyoming statute)

June 17: Clerk submits budget ordinance to newspaper for publication on Friday, June 24