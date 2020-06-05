CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting remotely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, to discuss the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget.
The budget will be the only item discussed.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at https://tinyurl.com/y7uynnsg.
A livestream on the city’s Facebook page will also be available for the public. Or you can call in at 408-418-9388, use event number 146 338 1390 and password COW06202020.
If you would like to provide public comment, you will need to log on https://tinyurl.com/cheyennecouncil6-10-20 from a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Webex platform. Additional information and instructions can be found at https://www.cheyennecity.org/DocumentCenter/View/31480/Public-Comment-Instructions.
Limited in-person public participation (nine people at any one time) are welcome to join in Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.) to make public comment. If more than the occupancy number are in attendance, members of the public will be asked to wait outside the Committee Room, and accommodations will be made to rotate participants to comment.
Public in-person participants are encouraged to wear a mask in the Municipal Building, and social distancing (all persons a minimum of six feet away from all other persons) will be strictly enforced.
If you are unable to attend or log in, you may still submit public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by noon the day of the meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name with a public comment.
Following the Committee of the Whole meeting, the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget will then go back to the governing body June 16 for a final reading and public hearing during a special meeting.