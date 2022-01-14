CHEYENNE – Members of the Cheyenne City Council heard what some advocates for Crow Creek Revival consider the opportunity of a lifetime at their Friday work session.
Following letters of request by the Laramie County Conservation District and Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities to the Army Corps of Engineers three years ago, the city has the chance to take part in the Continuing Authorities Program for expedited water resource restoration.
This would allow standing authorities in the Omaha District to conduct studies and build water resource projects locally through federal funding participation. Crow Creek Revival representative and longtime supporter Dana Egenhoff wants to focus these efforts on the creek system and its tributaries.
“We know this is a fantastic resource for our community,” she told council members. “And it's a hidden treasure within an urban environment.”
The organization already has a master plan in place for rejuvenating nearly 25 miles worth of the waterway, with phase one centered around a 1.2-mile section between Lincolnway and Happy Jack Road. The vision for the final product includes allowing access for public enjoyment, boosting water quality and creating a viable habitat for local wildlife.
The goals outlined by Crow Creek Revival are what give the city the opportunity to work with the Army Corps of Engineers, as well as to benefit from matching funds.
In 1996, the Water Resource Development Act was passed by Congress to allow the Secretary of the Army to provide technical, planning and design assistance to non-federal interests for watershed management. Once an applicant is approved, the Corps may build projects to restore aquatic ecosystems that benefit the environment and its inhabitants.
Since the city has been chosen to take part, Omaha District Planner and Project Manager Jeff Greenwald outlined the next steps for council members.
“I can tell there's a lot of enthusiasm for this effort in the community, which is great,” he said. “Personally, I get excited about these projects, as do the other people within the Corps, because we get to partner with communities and do good things in their community.”
The first phase is to discover the feasibility of the partnership. There is a federal interest determination, where problems within the aquatic ecosystem are identified, alternatives are assessed and the significance of the aquatic resources being restored are summarized. The local sponsor has to take part in a 50-50 cost-share agreement, sign an agreement, match the funding and obtain the necessary real estate interests.
The project management plan also has to be developed, with other cost-sharing processes taking place. The federal cost share is limited to a maximum of $10 million overall throughout the two phases. The city of Cheyenne hasn't solidified this portion yet, but it would likely take 12 to 24 months to move into the next phase. The goal would be to identify the portions of Crow Creek to restore, complete the federal interest determination and sign agreements.
“Our goal would be to get this done by the end of our fiscal year,” Greenwald said, “which is Sept. 30, 2022.”
The next phase is where design and implementation come into play. The cost split in this phase would be 65% to 35%, with the federal government taking on the larger portion. The lands need to have been acquired, and a final design has to be ready for the Corps to award a construction contract.
Once this has been solidified after the first year, the agency would also develop an operation and maintenance manual. The city of Cheyenne would then take over the project completely, but have five years of cost-shared monitoring and adaptive management.
Although the process to gain funding and support from the Corps is complex, Egenhoff said it was worth the effort and a golden opportunity. Restoring waterways is an expensive operation, often costing $1 million per mile. Crow Creek Revival is hoping to enhance 25 times that.
City Council members did not make their final decision on the investment Friday, but within the coming months, it will be revisited.
“I truly believe that we are working on what the community needs and what the community wants,” Councilman Pete Laybourn said.