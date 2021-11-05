CHEYENNE – City Council met Friday to continue discussions regarding the distribution of $12.2 million in funding Cheyenne is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan.
The funds are part of a $1.9 trillion package from the federal government intended to combat the impacts of the COVID-19 on public health and the economy. Many municipalities needed financial support to recoup revenue they may have lost or to invest in their pathway to recovery.
Officials from the Planning and Development Department, City Engineer’s Office and Board of Public Utilities presented their proposals for how to spend the funds. Ideas included new citizen engagement software, infrastructure projects and technology updates.
The presentations are taking place over a three-week period in the City Council work sessions. Last Friday, department heads from Public Works, the Compliance Division, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the Cheyenne Police Department shared their highest-ranked suggestions for the funding.
The money must be spent or obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and the city has two extra years to spend those obligated funds for the future. This will cover any expenses incurred after March 3, 2021.
About $5 million of the funding has already been allocated toward one-time payments to city staff, premium pay for essential workers and restoring cut positions.
The rest remains for dispersing toward two categories. Revenue recovery funds are unrestricted and may be used rather indiscriminately, but health and negative impact recovery funds are restricted and include infrastructure. The projects presented most recently to the council make necessary investments toward water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
City Engineer Tom Cobb had only two proposals, which he said were possibilities for technology, equipment and infrastructure enhancement.
The first was a right-of-way management, citizen engagement and work order tracking software worth $330,000. It’s meant to facilitate coordination between community, public works and engineering efforts for work orders related to maintenance and drainage.
The second was construction on the historic Pumphouse Park stormwater wetland area on the city’s West Edge, which would cost around $350,000. There would be safety and public access improvements, as well as maintenance upgrades. The project would also intertwine with connection to the Greater Cheyenne Greenway.
“I was looking at a project where we have the possibility to increase the quality of life in these low- to moderate-income areas,” Cobb said. “And it’s really underserved and needs to be opened up.”
Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom had similar plans in regards to both software updates and a $450,000 effort to renovate the Pumphouse.
But his first priority was to attend to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which has not been revised since 2006. The plan was based on census data from 2000, and does not reflect the growth in population and the need for new park facilities.
“There’s no better time than now to re-evaluate our park areas, re-evaluate our populations and re-evaluate the needs of the community,” he said.
Bloom said many members of the community have turned to recreation for physical care, mental well-being and just to enjoy the outdoors. This would be a chance to address those needs, as well.
The final presentation came from the Board of Public Utilities. It featured 11 projects totaling $7.8 million and focused on technology, infrastructure, revenue recovery and training. The highest-ranked needs were some of the least expensive to manage, with $125,000 going to a new phone system to provide telework capabilities in a health crisis, and $40,000 for laptops and conference room hardware.
Lower-ranked and more costly projects included $1.2 million for lead pipe replacements throughout Cheyenne, $2 million for a hypochlorite system and $1.3 million for the critical granite bypass.
“Currently, we are applying for a drinking water SRF loan in the amount of $1.3 million,” said Engineering and Water Resource Division Manager Frank Strong. “This would allow us to forego that loan and move forward with the project.”
One of the other more expensive remedies proposed was regarding revenue recovery. BOPU Administration Division Manager Ashley Miller said there was an estimated $1.5 million loss of revenue caused by the pandemic. Although the board was justified in imposing recommended rate increases to both water and sewer, they did not in the last fiscal year due to the pandemic.
There is one more work session scheduled for Nov. 12 to meet with representatives from the Greater Cheyenne Greenway and the Community Recreation and Events Department. Members of the public are welcome to attend virtually, but no public comment will be taken.