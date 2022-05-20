CHEYENNE – In an effort to address a severe housing shortage in Cheyenne, members of the City Council reviewed a report Friday identifying barriers and outlining steps to take.
Not only did the report confirm the insufficient access to affordable housing and renters facing stiffer burdens than homeowners, it revealed residents see the housing crisis as a pivotal issue. They detailed in a survey the need for a housing plan, concern about the market, and placed an emphasis on developing in the downtown core, as opposed to on the city's periphery.
“They want action taken to be able to address the needs of their community,” land-use planner and report author Matthew Karney told the council.
Karney was approached by Planning and Development Department officials in October 2021 to undertake the survey, which was a part of his graduate-level capstone project with the University of Colorado-Denver. He toured the Capital City multiple times in December, met with stakeholders throughout the spring and finalized his report earlier this month.
He said the planning department was eager to determine the local obstacles to affordable housing, as well as to define goals. Council member Jeff White informed him there was already a 5,000-unit shortage heading into the pandemic, and those numbers have only grown as housing pressure mounts amid economic activity associated with upgrades planned to the intercontinental ballistic missiles at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Karney explained the first step in problem solving would be community involvement. He proposed a three-phased approach. The survey in April yielded 140 responses, ad he said the city should regularly maintain engagement with citizens.
The first phase is developing surveys to understand how constituents feel about the market.
“The second phase is to really interact with the community. I made suggestions for focus groups, or potentially town halls to really solicit further feedback and be able to incorporate that into any planning,” Karney said. “And then the idea of phase three is to mesh that in with any housing plan or housing strategy that the city would pursue.”
Stakeholder feedback is the foundation of creating a housing plan, which would likely take 12 to 18 months and around $100,000 to create, based on the testimony from city planner Mark Christensen and Karney. It requires searching for grant funding, an extensive outreach period, data collection and labor costs.
White expressed his concern about the timeline.
“Twelve to 18 months, that’s a long time,” he said. “The housing crisis is already here, and it’s probably just going to worsen.”
The Colorado land-use planner had other recommendations for the governing body, such as amending the Unified Development Code, and considering the ramifications of density and parking requirements. Karney noted that local developers are providing units as they're able and navigating these codes, so workshops to discuss regulatory tools could help.
His report also suggested, in lieu of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s transit plan being completed in 2022, expanding transit opportunities.
Annexing county pockets was another idea, because they often disrupt the flow of community services and infrastructure. This could include a strategy for infill development downtown, and a guide for redeveloping areas determined to be blighted by the Urban Renewal Authority.
City Council member Ken Esquibel discussed the possibility of creating an annexation district through the URA as a way for residents to use tax increment financing for infrastructure development.
“That is certainly a possibility,” Christensen said. “The first step in doing so would be to expand the blight study to include those areas of the community, and from my understanding, as well, we would need to take that blight study through the county commissioners process.”
Overall, Karney’s priority was the city developing a housing plan. It’s a policy document consistent with the goals of PlanCheyenne, and creates a path for the next one to two decades. Laramie recently developed its own plan, which he considers a progressive model.
“I really think that is the hallmark recommendation that I can make,” he concluded. “And looking back on what Laramie has done, that really can serve as a focal point for housing development for the city, for developers and for residents to touch back on.”