CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council talked about emergency shelters during a short work session Friday, informing councillors and the public on what these shelters are and where in the city they can go.
Planning and Development Department Director Charles Bloom gave the presentation to the council, noting that the discussion about city emergency shelters came up after the COMEA House and Resource Center homeless shelter decided to expand its operations last year.
“We noticed there was a true disconnect between shelters of any type based on the current regulations,” Bloom said.
Amendments were made to the city code to help with COMEA’s expansion into the former Cedars Health building.
For this reason, the council spent much of last year working on regulations for emergency shelters in the city.
An emergency shelter for Cheyenne is defined as a facility that provides shelter or overnight accommodations and incidental support services for people and families experiencing homelessness on a short-term basis.
The short-term basis was a key factor in that definition. Short-term rentals, such as an Airbnb, would not be eligible as an emergency shelter.
The council approved the criteria for a shelter during a November 2020 meeting, and the council determined an emergency shelter could go in the community business zone district.
Some portions on East and West Lincolnway (near Little America Hotel and Resort), as well as parcels on Yellowstone Road, are areas where the shelter could potentially go, according to the regulations implemented by the council last fall.
City staff compared emergency shelter regulations in Casper (which has two shelters), Fort Collins, Colorado (which has three overnight and three day shelters) and Greeley, Colorado (which has one shelter) as models of the ways each city has regulated its emergency shelters. Fort Collins is much more rigid about the application process and zoning ordinances, while Casper and Greeley have a more relaxed approach.
Currently, COMEA provides emergency shelter for up to five days for anyone who might need it. This includes a warm and clean bed, breakfast and an evening meal, a shower, toiletry needs and clothing. However, new residents are expected to meet with a case manager at that time, who will help them find the resources they need in town.
While the Welcome Mat is not technically an emergency shelter, it is a day-use facility for those who need food, clothing, laundry, showers or even a bicycle.
The shelter could also be used as a command center and housing facility in the event of large emergencies or natural disasters hitting the city, Bloom noted.