CHEYENNE – For months, Cheyenne Frontier Days and the city of Cheyenne went back and forth, negotiating who would pay for the Cheyenne Police Department’s presence at CFD.
And with less than three months until the start of Cheyenne’s largest event, a decision still hasn’t been made on the cost of CPD security.
Seven of the nine councilmen are currently sponsoring a resolution that would set guidelines for how much each entity will pay for security for the next five years.
The measure, which splits the $100,000 cost of CPD security in half between CFD and the city for 2020, was passed unanimously by the council’s Public Services Committee on Tuesday, but not without strong concerns voiced by the city treasurer and city attorney.
The entire council could make a final decision on the measure at its Monday meeting. Pete Laybourn and Ken Esquibel are the only councilmen not sponsoring the resolution.
“This was a conversation starter, simply because for the last six weeks, I don’t know where this has been sitting, but we’ve been asking for it to move forward and it hasn’t,” Councilman Rocky Case said.
Before COVID-19 shook the economy, the city wanted CFD to take on more than 50% of overtime costs for 2020. In 2019, CFD contributed $50,000 to the cost of CPD overtime to cover the event for the first time, which meant on-duty resources weren’t being used at Frontier Park, so the city remained properly policed.
But during negotiations, the city threatened to not issue a liquor license to CFD if rodeo officials weren’t willing to pay their share. In turn, the Wyoming Legislature approved Senate File 134, which guarantees CFD’s malt beverage permit through state statute, rather than depending on the police chief’s approval.
But to reach a final decision, the majority of the council drafted a measure with CFD to get the ball rolling.
The resolution in its current form outlines how CFD will take on more costs over the next five years, stating, “CFD will pay the City of Cheyenne $50,000 for 2020, $67,000 for 2021, $73,700 for 2022, $77,050 for 2023, and $80,400 for 2024 to help offset added law enforcement burdens caused by the Frontier Days event.”
CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said Frontier Days is willing to pay additional portions of the cost over the next five years, but that they can’t wait until 70 days before the event to start budgeting, saying, “You’ve got to know what your bills are.”
Hirsig said they’ll need to plan for adjusting ticket prices or costs to be able to fund a higher portion of the bill.
“When you look at Frontier Days, it’s grown and maybe outpaced the community of about 60,000,” Hirsig said.
“Security is a lot different in this day and age. There’s a lot more risk out here, and, certainly, we want to make sure that the first responders have all the help that they need to do whatever they need to get done out here.”
At the Public Services Committee meeting, however, City Attorney Mike O’Donnell voiced a number of concerns about the resolution and the city’s budget, noting that the city’s health insurance premiums will increase 10%, and the liability insurance premiums will increase 22.5% in next year’s budget.
“Our sales and use taxes have fallen dramatically over the last two months. We are projecting a 25% decline in sales taxes in next year’s budget,” O’Donnell said. “The unfortunate position that this puts the city in, if this resolution passes, is we will be relying upon council to tell the city which positions or benefits to cut and which people will lose their jobs.”
According to City Treasurer Robin Lockman, the city will already have to make additional cuts on top of the 10% cut in all expenditures for next year. She said they cut everything to try to save personnel, but the city still had to let 17 employees go and cut 15 vacant positions.
According to Lockman, once you start cutting payroll, “that’s where you get to the point where there’s not much more to do.”
“I know $50,000 doesn’t sound like much, but it is when you’re cutting $250 out of somebody’s budget for office supplies,” Lockman said.
The cuts began as the city started taking hits in sales tax revenue and funding from the state. Following this year’s legislative session, the city had already planned to receive $100,000 less in state funding. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, that amount is closer to $400,000, leaving an even greater hole in the city’s pocket.
But Case said this problem reflects more on the city’s spending habits. At the committee meeting, O’Donnell noted that the city has used reserves to pay for projects like the second floor of the new Municipal Court Building, which used up more than $4 million. These types of projects normally require council approval.
“It was not a good picture before COVID, and COVID made it worse,” Case said. “To frame this in light of what is a very sad global situation is ignoring the fact that the city of Cheyenne has had a spending problem for some time.”
And while Mayor Marian Orr agrees that it is a systemic problem, she said towns across Wyoming are facing similar issues, especially since they have much lower tax bases.
“We weren’t in a crisis situation before, but with revenues being down 25% from what we were anticipating, we certainly are now,” Orr said.
Police Chief Brian Kozak said $50,000 has big implications for his department. If the resolution passes, and the city doesn’t pull funding from elsewhere, Kozak said he’d have to lay off another police officer. With city layoffs and cut positions, the police department is already down three officers and two staff members. They’ve also cut their budgets for training and overtime.
Though Kozak’s operation will be affected by the decision one way or the other, he said he was not included in any conversations about the resolution, which raised a number of issues. The resolution states that the police department will provide at least the same number of officers as 2019, which Kozak said doesn’t make sense.
Instead, he said a risk assessment should be performed for each individual event so they don’t waste money and valuable police resources. Kozak said he believes he was left out of the conversations as a result of putting his foot down with CFD in the past.
“We need to be working together, but we’re getting the feeling that we’re not part of the team anymore,” Kozak said. “It’s just puzzling to me, but we’re ready to help if they so much as reach out. We’re experts in this area, so we should be part of the decision making.”