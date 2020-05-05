CHEYENNE – Since the coronavirus hit the economy and affected the city’s revenue projections, department directors and city officials have had to slash budgets, lay off 17 employees and cut another 15 vacant positions.
To show solidarity with city employees, some members of the Cheyenne City Council are proposing to cut their own salaries and donate what they would’ve made to the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which aids residents who have been impacted financially by the coronavirus.
“This resolution came about as a way to have the governing body of the city try to send a message that we understand the hardship that everyone is facing right now,” Councilman Dicky Shanor said.
The proposal is to cut 13% of the councilmen’s monthly stipends to mirror the aggregate cuts made to all the city departments. Each councilman receives $1,000 a month, so the $130 each councilman would’ve made would go directly to helping residents harmed by COVID-19 each month.
In its current form, the resolution is set to expire Dec. 31, and allows councilmen to opt out if they so choose.
At the council’s Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Councilman Ken Esquibel proposed three amendments to the resolution that were all approved. First, the sunset clause was added. Secondly, the funds were redirected to the relief fund. Originally, the funds would’ve gone back into the city’s general fund.
Lastly, the mayor’s salary was excluded from the cuts. While that salary was originally included in the resolution, Esquibel argued that 13% of the mayor’s $95,000 salary was greater than the council’s monthly stipends.
“If you were talking about my railroad salary, I wouldn’t give 13% voluntarily,” Esquibel said.
Esquibel and Councilman Pete Laybourn were the only councilmen who didn’t sponsor the ordinance, and Laybourn was the only “no” vote from the Finance Committee. For Laybourn, the decision was based on lack of communication between the councilmen.
“When that information comes in this manner, it obviously highlights a very serious problem – a problem not only with myself, but with the mayor, with the city attorney’s office, and with the perception that the public might have about how we operate here,” Laybourn said.
“So I’m definitely a ‘no’ on this, and I think that we really need some better explanations than I’ve gotten thus far.”
City Attorney Mike O’Donnell also was not included in the initial conversations, and he sent a memo to the council last weekend citing the unconstitutionality of the resolution. In the Wyoming Constitution, a statute prohibits elected officials from increasing or decreasing salaries for those currently in office.
In a hypothetical situation where a Legislature didn’t like the governor, the statute prohibits them from cutting the salary to drive that person out of office.
And while the currently proposed resolution isn’t necessarily unconstitutional, O’Donnell said that doesn’t make it right.
“The substitute amendment is not unconstitutional. It’s improper, because what council’s attempting to do here is circumvent the constitution and accomplish by a political game that which it cannot accomplish legally,” O’Donnell said.
The entire council will discuss the issue at its meeting next Monday evening.