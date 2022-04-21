CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council Committee of the Whole voted Wednesday evening to award the only available retail liquor license to the developers of The Railspur project.
This is not the final vote on the matter, but rather a recommendation for the governing body to issue the license to Get Bent LLC at this coming Monday night's meeting. It required a majority vote, which was 5-2, with one council member absent and Council President Scott Roybal abstaining.
The company was one of nine applicants in consideration for the retail liquor license this week, after two withdrew their applications. The Railspur was one of three projects proposed for the downtown West Edge District. Get Bent manager Chad Willett said this is an additional investment he wants to make in the community, along with partners from Micro Pop-Up Concepts.
“The Railspur project is just another project in which to continue to capitalize on what I feel Cheyenne should be,” he told council members.
Willett said he still hopes to take the already constructed West Edge Collective building and make it a coffee bistro by day and bar by night. Residents will have access to handcrafted cuisine and grab-and-go treats from local food trucks, specialty drinks and a selection of package liquor in the boutique store.
An outdoor seating area, small event space and area to host live music and DJs is also featured in the mockup. Since the building is already made up of reclaimed metal structure from Wyoming train bridges and shipping containers, Get Bent wants to surround the outdoor space with overlook areas built out of the shipping containers.
The location is designed to attract locals and tourists. The developers also said it will catalyze rapid, area-wide transformation, create more than 20 jobs and reimagine an underutilized location.
“I know that there’s a lot of new things that are happening down in the area,” resident Jessie Sevier said in support of The Railspur. “I have a young family here, I’ve lived here for almost 12 years now, and I’m proud to be able to walk downtown. Any development downtown is going to be a huge boom for Cheyenne as it brings young professionals to the community.”
These were many of the reasons City Council members said they were supporters of the project. It also came down to timing. The governing body voted to approve an amendment to the motion that would require the applicant to have a full certificate of occupancy by Dec. 31, or the license would revert back to the city.
Council member Michelle Aldrich brought forward the motion to award the license to The Railspur, following votes on approving applications for Westby Edge Brewing and the Old Cheyenne Elevator that failed. She was not alone in her belief The Railspur would fulfill requirements and it would benefit the community.
“Any criteria that I know of, Get Bent has met with their dedication to the neighborhood, to the community and the ability to turn that into a facility that would fulfill those functions,” City Council member Pete Laybourn said.
While The Railspur received the initial vote in support of receiving the license, every council member expressed how difficult the decision was. Only one retail liquor license was available due to restrictions in state law, and they said every proposal was deserving. Both the City Council and members of the public said they plan to fight for less-antiquated laws, and hopefully provide a chance for other entrepreneurs in the next year.
“This should be a joyous occasion, because we’ve seen so much innovation and folks who have invested blood, sweat and tears,” council member Jeff White said. “A lot of sweat equity went into all of these presentations. And the fact is that we can only award one license; one person is going to be happy, and the rest are disappointed. And I really struggle with having to go through with this.”