CHEYENNE – Cheyenne City Council Ward 3 will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Dazbog Coffee, 3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A.

Discussions will include items related to Ward 3 and other city projects, with the opportunity for residents to voice concerns and get to know their representatives.

