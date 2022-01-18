CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council convened Saturday to set out its goals for the new year, largely focusing on infrastructure and project development.
Goal-setting sessions were an initiative brought forward by Mayor Patrick Collins and his administration last year in order to build a focused, collaborative government. Priorities handled throughout his first year in the office included a successful sixth-penny sales tax election, annexing land for a new Microsoft data center and establishing an urban renewal authority for redevelopment of the former Hitching Post Inn property.
Moving forward, council members have seven main goals they hope to achieve by the end of 2022.
“This is an improvement that has come with the Collins administration,” council member Pete Laybourn said. “And I’ve been interested in seeing that happen for quite a while. It gives the community, the staff and the council some clear direction.”
Infrastructure was significant in council discussion, revolving mainly around surface water runoff. The city will have to finalize a storm water management plan, update ordinances and handle utility fees in the upcoming year. Laybourn said there hasn’t been a maintenance fund for detention ponds and waterways, which leads them to run less efficiently.
“We live in a semi-arid climate,” he said. “But when those storms happen, and they’re happening more frequently, it is really critical to have a system in place that is maintained.”
Council member Michelle Aldrich agreed, and said this was an important issue in Ward 3. Many of the retention ponds created in the past two decades have been filled with silt, cattails and other organic material, and in order for them to work properly, it has to be remedied. Local government officials don’t want homeowners to suffer the consequences if there is extreme weather.
“I think that’s the biggest risk we have right now for both property damage and for loss of life,” Collins said.
Another infrastructure issue council members decided to focus on was bridge access where West Lincolnway crosses Crow Creek. Although this is not a main goal, it is a part of the efforts to address homelessness in Cheyenne.
The city will work with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to fill in the concrete slabs under the bridge, making it less available for individuals to set up camp. Aldrich said the location has become a safety hazard due to hypodermic needles, trash and human waste in the area.
“It’s going into our water supply through Crow Creek,” she said, “so it’s important we get that cleaned up.”
Additional development plans for the city were building a gymnasium for local recreation, finding source funding for the Cheyenne Railroad Visitor Experience, developing the Reed Avenue Corridor Project, creating a low-barrier homeless shelter in partnership with COMEA House and establishing access to Belvoir Ranch.
Collins said the Reed Avenue Corridor Project was one of the goals he was most excited to work on this year, because it has the potential to grow into an entertainment and dining district. He imagines walking paths, outdoor seating and a plethora of local businesses filling the West Edge district as a result.
“It’s the one that could just make Cheyenne a more fun place to live, and make the west edge of downtown a fun place to go,” he said.
Collins said he’s also anticipating the construction of a new gymnasium for local recreation and the gymnastics program in Cheyenne. The mayor said currently the city is under the mercy of partnering with the school district, and doesn’t own an independent gym. He wants to not only build a gymnastics facility, but three other gymnasiums for basketball and volleyball.
He was supported by council member Richard Johnson, who said after the failure to get the funding during the sixth-penny sales tax election, this was a great opportunity to find the mechanisms to make it happen.
“We could do all sorts of different programming that would help us, especially in the wintertime, with quality of life for the residents,” Collins said. “And so that one, to me, is a big deal.”
The final goal for the new year was less intriguing than economic development and tourism projects, but Aldrich said it was still critical for residents suffering the consequences. The city hopes to address county pockets through a memorandum of understanding with Laramie County commissioners and the annexation of the South Cheyenne Water and Sewer District.
She said there are many homeowners located between Ridge Road and College Drive who are included in the county lines, but the city grew around them.
“This is an opportunity to help those homeowners be able to come into the city,” she said.
Safety has been a concern because residents in county pockets have to call the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and rural fire departments in an emergency. Sometimes, they may have to be redirected to the city, or risk a longer wait time.
“I think that will help to really streamline emergency services, as well as to help with things like sewer and water,” Aldrich said.
Although there are many other priorities for City Council members, employees and administrators to work on throughout the year, these are the larger successes officials wants the council to accomplish as a whole.
“I really have a problem with the expression, ‘It fell through the cracks,’” Laybourn said. “I think this is part of catching those cracks so that we can’t say a year from now nothing happened.”