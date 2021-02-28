CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St., to discuss the renewal of applications for existing city liquor licenses.
No other business will be conducted at this meeting.
Free parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility. Upon arrival, individuals will enter through the facility’s main doors along West 20th Street. Socially distanced seating will be available in the Civic Center and is limited to abide by statewide public health orders.
To protect the wellbeing of the community, the Civic Center asks those who attend to remember the following: always wear a protective mask inside Civic Center, maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others, consistently wash hands and sanitize, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.
The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom with the links provided on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
If you would like to provide public comment virtually, you will need to login using the Zoom link from a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform.
If you are unable to attend or login, you may still submit public comments to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by 12 p.m. the day of meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name along with a public comment.