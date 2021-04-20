CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., to discuss the sixth-penny sales tax ballot.
Conversation will center around the One Percent Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax ballot propositions to be presented to the Laramie County Board of Commissioners next week, in accordance with Wyoming State Statute. Free two-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.
To protect the wellbeing of our community, the city reminds attendees of the following:
- Wear a protective mask inside the Municipal Building
- Maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others when possible
- Consistently wash hands and sanitize
- Stay home if you’re not feeling well
The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page to watch. A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform.