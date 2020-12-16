CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will regularly hold both Finance Committee and Public Services Committee meetings at noon in 2021.
Committee meetings are held the first and third Monday and Tuesday of each month, unless a holiday (or other event) falls on a committee day, then adjustments will be made.
These adjustments are reflected in January’s schedule due to the City’s Sine Die and swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Jan. 4, which moves the Finance Committee meeting to Tuesday, Jan. 5 and Public Services Committee meeting to Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Similarly, Finance and Public Services Committee meetings will move to Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, during the third week of January due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.
For more information, visit https://www.cheyennecity.org/Your-Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings