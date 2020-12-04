CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold its annual Straw Poll Dinner starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave., as well as via electronic meeting.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm, or you can call in to 346-248-7799 using event number 961 9968 3790 and password 3224103033.
Nominations for City Council president and vice president for 2021 will be made. The dinner will start at 6 p.m., with the vote at 6:30 p.m. The public may watch the meeting, but no public comment will be taken during the dinner. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.