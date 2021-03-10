CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session remotely at noon Friday to discuss Tax Increment Financing.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Residents can also call in to 346-248-7799 using event number 960 2663 8371 and password 9370380270.
During the session, a presentation will be made by Betsey Hale, Cheyenne LEADS chief executive officer, and Mike Scholl of Ayres Associates on Tax Increment Financing.
No public comment will be taken during the work session. Video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.