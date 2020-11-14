CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session remotely at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, or immediately following a Finance Committee meeting that begins at 11 a.m.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
The purpose of the work session is to receive information involving a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Cheyenne and EQ Capital LLC that would provide a framework for future goals and objectives relating to building a technology ecosystem.
No public comment will be taken during the work session. Video will also be made available on the City’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.