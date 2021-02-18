CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session remotely at noon Friday, Feb. 19. Information and links for public access can be found below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

During the session, a presentation will be made by the Historic Preservation Board on the origin and overview of the Demolition by Neglect Ordinance.

The public may log in to the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennecouncil2-19-21 using password WS02192021. Call-in access is available at 346-248-7799.

No public comment will be taken during the work session. Video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.

