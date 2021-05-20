CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on a proposed land development at noon Friday, May 21 in council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
During the session, a presentation will be made by ERES Capital and 307 Land Development on the development proposal.
The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch. A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
Residents can also call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 956 6192 9843 and password 1077521705.
No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.