CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session on the fiscal year 2020 audit remotely at 12 p.m. Jan. 13.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Those who wish to call in can do so at 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 942 5472 4638 and password 4861698640.
During the session, a presentation will be made by McGee, Hearne & Paiz, LLP regarding the fiscal year 2020 audit.
No public comment will be taken during the work session. Video will also be made available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.