CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a remote work session on Friday, March 19 at noon about urban use overlay zoning by the city’s Planning and Development Department.
Information and links for public access are on the city’s electronic conference meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
The public may log in to the meeting, but no public comment will be taken during the work session. Video will also be available on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityOfCheyenne. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.