CHEYENNE – Over the past five years serving on the Cheyenne City Council, Council Vice President Jeff White has supported projects like the Depot Plaza splash pad and the new Municipal Court Building.
And while White said he’s seen a lot of positive improvements to the city, “I want to see that progress continue.”
To help drive more positive change, White announced Friday that he would be running for reelection to continue serving the residents of Ward 1 and the entire city.
White has served on the council since 2015, being appointed to City Councilman Jimmy Valdez’s seat after Valdez died, then being reelected to a four-year term in 2016. And although White is proud of the work they’ve done on the council over the past five years, he said he still has more left to do.
“I really enjoy looking for ways to improve the quality of life here to make Cheyenne a more attractive place to live and a more appealing place for businesses,” White said.
With the current financial situation caused by COVID-19, White said he realizes the path forward won’t be easy. If he’s reelected to the council, White said his top priority will be getting the city, its residents and its businesses through the present economic reality.
“Our city economy is hurting, our state economy is hurting, the national economy is hurting and some very difficult decisions are going to have to be made,” White said. “But I don’t think now is the time to abandon any type of economic development efforts on our part. I think that if we continue to pursue those things, we’ll be well suited for a quicker recovery than if we just abandon them.”
As the council liaison to the Downtown Development Authority, White takes a keen interest in projects that can improve Cheyenne’s core and would like to see them move forward.
“We’ve seen a lot of progress with economic development and vacant property development over the past four years. I think we need to continue those efforts, because I’ve always thought having a healthy and active downtown is a really important part of Cheyenne being successful,” White said.
A large part of having an active downtown is a strong small business community, which is one of the reasons White said he will also focus on initiatives that can help businesses through this crisis.
With 21 years of government experience, currently overseeing staff and budgets as a program manager for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, White said he is well-suited to serve the role.
In addition to his government work, White has volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, United Way of Laramie County, Laramie County Library and the Friday Food Bag Foundation. He’s a member of First United Methodist Church and has volunteered with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Public Relations Committee for 23 years.
“I care about my hometown, I want to see us do well, and I want to see the people that live here do well,” White said.
One of the projects White said he’s most proud to have worked on is the Civic Center Commons. Though the project spurred a great deal of debate, White stood with his colleagues on the council for the betterment of the West Edge, where Warehouse 21 and the West Edge Collective are now located.
“I think that really shows our efforts with the West Edge has paid off,” White said.
White said he is also proud to have worked on bringing a strategic planning process to the city, completing Greenway expansion projects and approving the new Municipal Court Building, which is located where the vacant Carey Building used to be.
But while those “headline grabbing” projects are important, White also worked on a number of projects that tend to fly under the radar, like establishing fee schedules for public records requests and revising city code to make it easier to start a food truck.
“Despite everything that’s currently taking place, I think there’s still a lot of energy in our community, I think there’s a lot of interest from outside businesses in our community, and I think that we’re well situated for future growth,” White said.
The official filing period for City Council candidates is from May 14-29. Six seats on the City Council are up for reelection, with two seats in each ward. The two Ward 1 councilmen eligible for reelection are White and Pete Laybourn.