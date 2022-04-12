CHEYENNE – Cheyenne City Council Ward 3 will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House on Saturday, April 16, from 9-11 a.m. at Dazbog Coffee, 3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A.

Discussion will include Ward 3 and city projects and concerns, and provide an opportunity to get to know your Ward 3 representatives.

The next City Council and Coffee will be held on Saturday, May 21.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus