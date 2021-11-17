CHEYENNE – Cheyenne City Council Ward 3 will hold a City Council and Coffee Open House from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Dazbog Coffee, 3911 E. Pershing Blvd., Suite A.

The discussion will include Ward 3 and city projects and concerns and provide an opportunity to get to know your Ward 3 representatives.

The next City Council and Coffee will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18.

