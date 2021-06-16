CHEYENNE – The city council will hold a work session in council chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 2101 O’Neil Ave., on Friday, June 18 at noon.
The purpose of the Work Session is to receive information related to short term vacation rentals.
The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch.
A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
- Zoom URL link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88208802371?pwd=d0ZacFFsN2JWQTJQNFUvbFE0K01VUT09; Password: WS06182021.
- Call in Access: 346-248-7799, Webinar ID: 882 0880 2371, Password: 5760389881
No public comment will be taken during the work session and no other business will be conducted.